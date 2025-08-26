322,842 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Bought by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 322,842 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,951,000. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for about 2.4% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RGM Capital LLC owned 0.44% of Jack Henry & Associates as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $161.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.32 and its 200 day moving average is $175.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.80 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

