Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Boosts Stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF $IXP

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXP stock opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $575.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 1 year low of $86.04 and a 1 year high of $119.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.96.

About iShares Global Comm Services ETF

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

