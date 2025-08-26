Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. $ORKA

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,664 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oruka Therapeutics were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,371,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,382,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,285,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,945,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 95,001 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 374.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,326,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,147,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,253,000 after buying an additional 631,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORKA. BTIG Research started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oruka Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0%

NASDAQ:ORKA opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $543.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of -0.35. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

