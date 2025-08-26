Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 820,200 PPL Corporation $PPL

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 820,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,617,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of PPL as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 141.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 97,800.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1,057.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $77,636.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,781.60. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

PPL Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of PPL stock opened at $36.5050 on Tuesday. PPL Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.34%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

