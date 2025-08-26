The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,039,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315,326 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kroger were worth $70,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 46.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $5,234,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 139,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,224,222.76. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $70.1640 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

