Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 450,738 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR $CNTA

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,546,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,738 shares during the period. Centessa Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.1% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15,209.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 216,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,790. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 105,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,511.72. This trade represents a 10.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,322 shares of company stock worth $2,472,814 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1%

CNTA opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

