13,502 Shares in F5, Inc. $FFIV Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of F5 by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 685 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of F5 by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 451 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 845 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of F5 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total transaction of $417,206.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,101.27. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total transaction of $1,706,905.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,963.84. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,605. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $315.70 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.34 and a 52-week high of $334.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.89.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

