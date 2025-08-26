Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Sells 1,323 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,310,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,080,000 after buying an additional 223,762 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 306,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 167,498 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 451,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after buying an additional 43,801 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 808,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,727,000 after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NULV opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $43.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

