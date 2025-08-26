Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Buys 125,000 Shares of Rezolute, Inc. $RZLT

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 2.81% of Rezolute worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Rezolute by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. Rezolute, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.18.

RZLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rezolute has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

In related news, Director Young-Jin Kim purchased 1,230,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,999.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,423,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,376,004.50. This represents a 17.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,241,345 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,196. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

