North Ground Capital Acquires 266 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc $EMO

North Ground Capital grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund comprises about 0.7% of North Ground Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. North Ground Capital’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMO. CF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $500,000.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 910.0%.

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.