Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,874 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $65,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $205.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

