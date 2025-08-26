BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO Shares Acquired by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma makes up approximately 1.0% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBIO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.35.

In related news, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 42,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $2,089,886.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 421,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,087.88. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,555,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,436,500. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,092,912 shares of company stock valued at $181,359,210 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

BBIO stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.23. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4999.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

