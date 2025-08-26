Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Cuts Position in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,007,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 83,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $42.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

