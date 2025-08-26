Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Grows Stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned about 0.18% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 205.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,750,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,836,000 after buying an additional 2,523,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,741,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,116,000 after buying an additional 1,586,486 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1,460.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,332,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,310,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,770,000 after acquiring an additional 757,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after purchasing an additional 689,119 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

