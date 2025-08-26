Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV Shares Purchased by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

