Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Buys 11,859 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 612.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.83. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

