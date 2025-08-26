ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc $EMO Shares Sold by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMO. CF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $768,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000.

EMO stock opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 910.0%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

