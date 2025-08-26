Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Takes $2.35 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 59,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.2%

DFIV opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.