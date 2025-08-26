Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,289,000 after purchasing an additional 137,751 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,991,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 922,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,908,000 after buying an additional 121,334 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after buying an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,587,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $119.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

