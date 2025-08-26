Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Acquires 99,537 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,537 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned about 0.09% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,374,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,128 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,496,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,626,000 after buying an additional 1,860,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,323 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,599,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,003,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1178 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.