iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF Stock Holdings Lessened by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned 0.18% of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,147,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,115,000 after acquiring an additional 68,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 808,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,737,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 626,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,542,000 after acquiring an additional 39,622 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 479,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 475,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $61.3010 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.97.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

