Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 501 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. $SMP

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth about $996,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth about $823,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,880.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $38.4870 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.63. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $40.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.21 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.39%.Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.45%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

