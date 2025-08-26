113,165 Shares in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF $TSPA Purchased by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 113,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 941.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 120,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TSPA opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00.

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

