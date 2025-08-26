Coastal Financial Corporation $CCB is Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jacobs Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,596 shares during the period. Coastal Financial accounts for about 4.7% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Coastal Financial worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCB stock opened at $112.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.01.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.16). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCB. Hovde Group set a $126.00 target price on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coastal Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

