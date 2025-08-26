Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Lowers Stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF $QGRO

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. cut its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the quarter. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned about 0.87% of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 248,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $80.25 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.42.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

