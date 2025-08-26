Aristides Capital LLC Sells 480 Shares of Brady Corporation $BRC

Aristides Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 196.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,614,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 7,044.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136,516 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Brady by 29.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,485,000 after acquiring an additional 118,133 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter worth $7,713,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brady by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62,191 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti upgraded Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Brady Stock Up 0.1%

BRC stock opened at $76.5630 on Tuesday. Brady Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.81.

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.