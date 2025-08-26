WS Management Lllp Acquires Shares of 100,000 Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Celsius accounts for approximately 0.4% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Celsius by 62.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 4,164.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 14.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,699,987.90. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,116,141 shares of company stock worth $52,541,605 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 162.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

