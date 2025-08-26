Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 41,622 Shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,622 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.66% of TXNM Energy worth $32,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXNM. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TXNM opened at $56.7950 on Tuesday. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $57.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.10.

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.21). TXNM Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $502.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.90 million. TXNM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

