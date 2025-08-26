FORA Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 143.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,282 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,528,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 311,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after acquiring an additional 99,724 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 34,138 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $192.87 on Tuesday. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $218.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.51. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.