Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in The AES Corporation $AES

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,675,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $45,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 760.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The AES Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. AES’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.