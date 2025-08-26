Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF $OUNZ

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. VanEck Merk Gold ETF makes up 2.4% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.37% of VanEck Merk Gold ETF worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 87.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $33.23.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

