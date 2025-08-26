Makaira Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Savers Value Village, Inc. $SVV

Makaira Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975,493 shares during the period. Savers Value Village accounts for about 2.5% of Makaira Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Makaira Partners LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Savers Value Village worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVV. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Savers Value Village by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,509,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,919,000 after buying an additional 2,820,500 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Savers Value Village by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,137,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,247,000 after buying an additional 1,167,253 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,324,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Savers Value Village by 671.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 185,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 161,107 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savers Value Village

In other Savers Value Village news, Director William T. Allen sold 12,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $138,282.30. Following the sale, the director owned 16,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,703.25. This trade represents a 42.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,110 shares of company stock worth $1,203,676. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Savers Value Village to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Savers Value Village from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SVV opened at $11.2450 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Savers Value Village’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

