GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Sold by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp trimmed its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,325 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies comprises 0.9% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

