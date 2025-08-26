Energy Recovery, Inc. $ERII is Alpha Wave Global LP’s 7th Largest Position

Alpha Wave Global LP lessened its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,413 shares during the quarter. Energy Recovery comprises about 2.2% of Alpha Wave Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alpha Wave Global LP owned approximately 0.56% of Energy Recovery worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 52,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

In related news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $75,256.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 100,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,687.05. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 655,220 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,189.60. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,387 shares of company stock worth $710,656. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Trading Down 1.6%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERII stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $770.87 million, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.03. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ERII shares. Wall Street Zen cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Fearnley Fonds raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Energy Recovery from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

