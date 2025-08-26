Enbridge Inc $ENB Holdings Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $35,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.7%

ENB stock opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.98%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

