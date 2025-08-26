Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 25,299 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. $RQI

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,299 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund makes up approximately 0.7% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 246.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 780.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.