Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 8,300 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2,297.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,801,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,026 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Airbnb by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,251 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Airbnb by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,506,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,991,000 after acquiring an additional 820,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,896,000 after buying an additional 809,964 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Down 1.4%

ABNB stock opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.49.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $1,026,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,864. The trade was a 16.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $30,552,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 944,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,212,181.90. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,693,339 shares of company stock valued at $224,438,616. 27.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.