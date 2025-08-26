JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $260.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.47% from the company’s current price.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.22.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $194.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $229.27.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $10,638,936.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,184.60. This represents a 57.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total transaction of $93,191,286.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,303,960.45. This trade represents a 71.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,516,826 shares of company stock worth $555,691,052. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,900,134,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $944,895,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $555,847,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $725,667,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

