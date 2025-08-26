Graco Inc. $GGG Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $52,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Graco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in Graco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 5.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Graco Trading Down 0.5%

Graco stock opened at $86.8520 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.01%.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.