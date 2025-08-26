Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Portillo’s (PTLO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2025 – Portillo’s was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/8/2025 – Portillo’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2025 – Portillo’s had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2025 – Portillo’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2025 – Portillo’s was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

7/18/2025 – Portillo’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2025 – Portillo’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Portillo’s

In related news, General Counsel Kelly M. Kaiser acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $207,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel directly owned 68,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,041.60. This represents a 65.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Osanloo bought 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $83,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,812.14. This trade represents a 21.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 210,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,474 over the last three months. 6.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

