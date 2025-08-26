Alpha Wave Global LP Takes $1.57 Million Position in Apartment Investment and Management Company $AIV

Alpha Wave Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 178,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. Apartment Investment and Management makes up approximately 0.7% of Alpha Wave Global LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 980.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 276.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $7.7450 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 34.47% and a negative net margin of 30.59%.The business had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Company will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

