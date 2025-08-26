Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 153.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.2% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 121,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 656,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $309.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $228.52 and a one year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

