Aristides Capital LLC Sells 1,758 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Aristides Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 66,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,534,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,314,000 after purchasing an additional 40,461 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $194.8370 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.26. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.35 and a 1 year high of $197.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.72 and a 200-day moving average of $162.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business had revenue of $631.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total transaction of $445,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,436.38. This represents a 24.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.