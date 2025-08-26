Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,468,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,136,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,871,000 after acquiring an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,556,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,104 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,762,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,823,000 after acquiring an additional 126,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,028,000 after acquiring an additional 188,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFUV opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

