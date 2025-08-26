Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Holdings Lifted by Hill City Capital LP

Hill City Capital LP increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 969,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries makes up approximately 11.0% of Hill City Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hill City Capital LP’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $147,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 851.6% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 475,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 425,652 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $80,584,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,818,000 after acquiring an additional 305,755 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,783,000 after acquiring an additional 25,571 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after acquiring an additional 162,262 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Dycom Industries stock opened at $253.85 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.37 and a 12-month high of $285.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.43.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

