Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $32.94 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,650 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $32,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,437,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,586,000 after purchasing an additional 736,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 276.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,018 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,938,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $973,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,252 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 34.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.47.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.2%

Valero Energy stock opened at $147.1780 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 188.33%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

