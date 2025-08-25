Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona PSPRS Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,436,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,152,000 after purchasing an additional 89,932 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 408,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Bakala Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bakala Capital LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.23. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

