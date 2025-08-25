Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $710.7290 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $672.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $789.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $972.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

