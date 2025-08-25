Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Acquires 1,367 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $69.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -535.29%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

