Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. $MIO Shares Purchased by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIO. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,079,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,668,000 after buying an additional 247,384 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $1,570,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 231,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 128,460 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,545,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000.

Shares of MIO opened at $11.39 on Monday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $12.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th.

